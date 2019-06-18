Round Up: Four Scots progress to knock-out in Amateur

Euan McIntosh turned on the style to keep his Walker Cup hopes alive by being among four Scots to progress to the match-play stage of the 124th Amateur Championship in Ireland.

The 50-year-old Scottish champion had left himself with work to do after having to settle for a five-over-par 76 at The Island Golf Club in the first of two stroke-play qualifying rounds.

But it was mission accomplished as the Turnhouse player came out with all guns firing to card a four-under-par 68 in the second round at Portmarnock, where the knockout phase is being held.

Nairn’s Sandy Scott passed the qualifying test with flying colours, finishing joint second, a shot behind England’s Thomas Plumb, after backing up an opening 71 at Portmarnock with a two-under 69 at The Island.

Also playing their second rounds at the Donabate venue, Australia-based Connor McKinney and Barassie’s Euan Walker both carded second-round 70s to progress comfortably on one and two over par respectively.

In the paid ranks, Alastair Forsyth maintained his recent good form to earn a share of the lead after the first round of the PGA Professional Championship at Hunstanton in Norfolk.

The former European Tour player, who won the Northern Open for a second time at Newmachar earlier in the month, shot a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to set the pace along with England’s James Freeman.

Paul O’Hara, the 2017 winner, and Greig Hutcheon joined Forsyth in making promising starts as they carded matching 67s to sit joint third.