Round Up: Carnoustie voted ‘Scotland’s Best Golf Experience’ in Tourism Awards

Carnoustie Golf Links has been voted “Scotland’s Best Golf Experience” – hot on the heels of the Angus venue also being named as the best golf course in Scotland, Europe and around the world.

The latest honour was one of three prizes Carnoustie Golf Links picked up in the 2019 Scottish Golf Tourism Awards at Fairmont St Andrews on Thursday night as it also won the “Best Catering” and “Best Clubhouse” categories.

The Open Championship venue claimed the top award ahead of Gleneagles, Trump Turnberry and the winner in four of the last five years, Kingsbarns Golf Links.

Accepting the awards, Michael Wells, pictured, chief executive of the Carnoustie Golf Links Management Committee, said: “This means a huge amount. It takes a lot of time, effort and dedication and that’s what my team has given over the last year.”

Other winners included St Fillans (Best Nine-Hole Course), The Gleneagles Hotel (Best Large Hotel with 50 rooms or more), Kingsbarns Golf Links (Best Customer Service) and Gullane (Best Pro Shop and Best Course in the £31 to £60 range).

In other Best Course categories, Troon Darley won for under £30; The Duke’s at St Andrews claimed the prize from £61 to £100; Panmure from £101 to £150 and the Ailsa Course at Turnberry won for more than £150.

l Ryan Campbell closed with a best-of-the-day 67 to finish joint third in the PGA EuroPro Tour Championship at Desert Springs in Spain but fell short of securing one of five Challenge Tour cards up for grabs next season.

l Aberdeen Standard Investment Ladies Scottish Open champion Mi Jung Hur carded a second 66 to lead by a shot at halfway in the Taiwain Swinging Skirts event on the LPGA.