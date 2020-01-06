Round Up: Brooks Koepka to make Hero Challenge debut in Abu Dhabi

Brooks Koepka, the world No 1, will make his Hero Challenge debut in front of 5,000 spectators in Abu Dhabi next week.

The American is set to join Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open champion Bernd Wiesberger in an event being held at the Yas Marina motor racing circuit on Tuesday in the build up to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship presented by EGA.

Matthew Fitzpatrick, winner of a similar event at last year’s Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club, has also been confirmed for the innovative shootout, which is being held for the first time in Abu Dhabi.

‘’The Hero Challenge will be a great way to start my first tournament week of the season and I’m looking forward to getting involved in the fun,” said Koepka, who is making his return following an injury.

“I’m a competitive guy when it comes to most things and I’m sure this will be no different once we get going, and it’s pretty cool to have the chance to play golf at such an iconic location like Yas Marina.

“It’s a spectacular place, especially when you see it on TV with the Formula One cars racing around, so I am sure it will be a fun night in Abu Dhabi.”

Three more European Tour players will be confirmed for the event later this week.

l China’s Li Haotong, a two-time European Tour winner, has joined the IMG stable of players. The 24-year-old moves to the company after a spell with Excel Sports.

“I am very happy to announce that I am joining the team at IMG,” said Haotong. “Both in China and as I’ve played around the world, I have been impressed by everything IMG does in golf.”