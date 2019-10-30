Round Up: Annika Sorenstam set for historic appearance in ‘fun’ Florida event

Annika Sorenstam is set to become the first female professional to compete in the PNC Father Son Challenge with her father, Tom, in Florida later this year.

The former world No 1 will join fellow major champions Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson in the tournament at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando in the first week in December.

“I can’t wait to play with my dad at the PNC Father Son Challenge,” said Sorenstam, a 90-time winner worldwide and eight-time Solheim Cup player as well as captaining Team Europe in the biennial contest. “He introduced my sister and me to the game and has been there providing support to us ever since. To tee it up with him in such a special televised event with so many of golf’s global icons really means a lot. We will have fun.”

The winning team of the two-day, 36-hole scramble will also receive the Willie Park Trophy, in memory of the father and son Open champions Willie Park Sr. and Willie Park Jr.

“Annika is a real trailblazer of the game of golf and we are excited to welcome her to make history at this year’s event,” said Alastair Johnston, the event’s executive chairman. “The tournament regularly hosts some of the most iconic male champions and it is fitting that we add perhaps the most successful female golfer of all time to our field.”

lOvernight leader Scott Henry finished joint third in the MENA Tour’s Ras Al Khaimah Open, won by Swede Niclas Weiland in a play-off at Tower Links.

lConor O’Neil sits joint second, three shots behind Swede Fredrik Lundberg, after an opening five-under 67 in the PGA EuroPro Tour Championship at Desert Springs in Spain.