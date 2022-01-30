Rory McIlroy's pain is Viktor Hovland's gain in Dubai Desert Classic

Viktor Hovland poses with the Dallah Trophy after his victory in the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

Norwegian Hovland finished birdie-eagle-birdie to set the clubhouse target of 12-under-par, which was matched by Richard Bland after the Englishman rolled in a 22-footer for a closing birdie.

Bidding to join Ernie Els as the only player to lift the title for a third time, McIlroy stood on the same mark with two holes to play in front of record crowds out on the Majlis Course.

He did well to avoid spillage at the driveable par-4 17th after a wayward tee shot before leaving himself with 266 yards to the pin for his second at the last.

Rory McIlroy cuts a dejected figure leaving the 18th green at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

In the vicinity of where Colin Montgomerie hit a driver off the deck to pull off a winning blow in 1996, McIlroy was unable to match that feat with a cut 3-wood that was about 15 yards short of carrying the water.

In taking a 6 as a consequence – he couldn’t have been helped, in fairness, by a long wait in the fairway - McIlroy missed out on a golden chance of victory in the desert for the second time in around two months after also suffering a sore ending in the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in November.

His mood on this occasion was illustrated by the fact he marched across the practice putting green with both his caddie and manager unable to keep up with him.

The four-time major winner was certainly in no frame of mind to share his thoughts about how his second start of 2022 had ultimately unfolded. That will need to wait for another day.

Richie Ramsay finished as the top Scot in a tie for 33rd in Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic at Emirates Golf Club. Picture: Pedro Salado/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images.

In winning the play-off with a birdie-4 - Bland, who was bidding to add to his long-awaited breakthrough success in the British Masters last May, lipped out from six feet on this occasion - Hovland yet again underlined his status among the new group of superstars in the game.

His closing 66 was the best score of the day. A second win on the DP World Tour and four title triumphs on the PGA Tour, including the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas in December, have all come in less than two years.

In becoming the first Norwegian to win a Rolex Series event, the 24-year-old is set to rise to third in the world, leaving only Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa above him in the rankings.

“That’s pretty wild,” said Hovland, who picked up a cheque for $1.36 million, of his success in such a short space of time. “It’s very rewarding that my hard work is paying off.”

Asked if the blistering finish, which included a 33-footer dropping for an eagle-2 at the 17th, had been the best of his career, he added with one of his trademark boyish smiles: “Under the circumstances, yes!”

South African Justin Harding, the overnight leader, was still on course for the biggest victory of his career until running up a 6 at the short 11th. He ended up in a five-way tie for fourth on eight-under.

Richie Ramsay finished as top Scot, making it back-to-back top-35 efforts in Rolex Series events at the start of his 14th season on the circuit. His closing 72 for a one-under total was a solid effort, with a tidy card containing 16 pars.

“The greens are as firm as you could get them without probably being unfair,” observed the 38-year-old Aberdonian, who ended up tied for 33rd. “On top of that, there’s lots of thick rough around them.”

Playing in the same group as last week’s winner Thomas Pieters, Ramsay was pleased with his day’s work. “On the front nine, I didn’t play my best, but I battled really well,” he added.

“On the back nine, I played lovely. I was on every green, which is an accomplishment in itself, but I saw a six-footer lip out on 13 and and again at 14 for birdies. I also had a chance at the last only to see it slip past the right side.”

While it’s a course he’d be the first to admit that he’s unlikely to win on, Ramsay doesn’t shy away from tough tests. “We need weeks like this as sometimes it can be too much of us playing target golf,” he said.

“I played with Thomas today and he’s obviously got quite a lot of power. When he’s hitting driver, he can go in with 8 or 9-iron and attack the flag.

“I’ve hit three shots there today wth a 6-iron that literally hit on the spot I was aiming for and I’ve got 25 feet to the flag as if you go for the flag and miss it, you’ve got no shot. I was really pleased with that. I played well down the stretch and it’s been two really solid weeks.”

Helped by a birdie at the last for a level-par total, Scott Jamieson (75) was next best among the five Scots to make the cut, finishing one ahead of Grant Forrest, who also signed off with a 4 after an up and down from sand.

“It was a nice way to finish and it’s the best I have played tee-to-green these two weeks - I just couldn’t make a putt - so I can take that going forward,” said the 28-year-old after signing for a 73. “There are lots of positives in the game I can take to Ras Al Khaimah (venue for two events back-to-back).”

After an untidy finish on Saturday, it was more like it from David Law as he signed off with two birdies and 16 pars to end up just outside the top 50 on three-over, six ahead of David Drysdale after he struggled to a 77.