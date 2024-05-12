Rory McIlroy's major titles discussed - 'life changes, you have other business obligations'

The Northern Irishman will be among the contenders in Valhalla

Rory McIlroy is still stuck on four majors, having reached that mark a decade ago in the same event at the same venue, heading into this week’s 106th PGA Championship at Valhalla, meaning he’s way behind where one fellow major champion expected him to be at this stage in his career.

“I thought at that point in time that we might see Rory win ten major championships,” said two-time US Open champion Andy North, speaking on an ESPN media call for the second major of the season, which starts on Thursday in Louisville in Kentucky. “He had limitless ability, unbelievable length, could do everything, and was making it look really easy.”

In an event that finished in the dark, McIlroy beat Phil Mickelson by a shot to make it three big wins in a row, having also landed The Open at Royal Liverpool and WGC-Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone Country Club in Akron. The Northern Irishman looked unbeatable in the big events, but it’s not just The Masters, the event he needs to complete a career grand slam, that’s now proving elusive.

“Life changes. You get married. You have kids. You have other business obligations,” added North. “Your focus becomes not as singular on golf as it should be, and every single good player has gone through that. Rory has had an amazing career. I personally thought that he might win more than he has, which that's scary because he's won plenty.”

It was title triumph No 25 on the PGA Tour alone when he joined forces with Shane Lowry to land the Zurich Classic of New Orleans recently and he was one off the lead heading into Sunday’s final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow in North Carolina. “It looks like his game is getting a little bit better. He played nicely in the team that they won. He's off to a nice start this week. I would think that he's trending really nicely to being ready to go next week,” observed North.

Speaking on the same call, fellow two-time US Open champion Curtis Strange also offered his thoughts on McIlroy, who turned 35 last week. “You know, I hate to say that he was going to win so many tournaments because it tends to sound like he hasn't reached his potential and I would tend to agree with that because we thought so much of his game, which to me is a compliment. We just thought he was going to be spectacular. He has been spectacular at times but not as consistent,” said Strange.

“We never thought he was going to be as consistent as Tiger Woods the way he played. He played full throttle. He was all out. Not that Tiger didn't play like that. And he has been a little bit more inconsistent and hasn't won the majors that we had thought he would or hoped he would. Why? Only he can answer that.

“But he's been phenomenal. Let's not think that his career is over. I think this week is a big week for him in Charlotte this week and then the PGA next week because at 35 if he could win a major championship, then the energy that it would create within him to do more might be phenomenal. Who knows.