Rory McIlroy’s first win in the home of golf was watched by the biggest attendance for the Genesis Scottish Open since it left Loch Lomond to be played on links courses more than a decade ago.

Big crowds turned out at The Renaissance Club for last week's Genesis Scottish Open, with Rory McIlroy attracting a lot of the attention. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Last week’s $9 million Rolex Series event on the East Lothian coast attracted a total attendance of 72,517 - up from 68,771 at the same venue last year.

It also topped the figures for stagings at Castle Stuart, Royal Aberdeen, Gullane and Dundonald Links since it moved to links courses in 2011.

McIlroy finished birdie-birdie to deny home player Bob MacIntyre after he’d produced a wonder shot to make a birdie at the 72nd hole.

As he celebrated a first success on Scottish soil, McIlroy indicated that he’ll be returning next year to defend the title at the same venue.