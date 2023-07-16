Rory McIlroy's birdie-birdie finish denies Bob MacIntyre in Genesis Scottish Open

Rory McIlroy plays his second shot on the 10th hole during the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Bidding to become the first Scot to land the coveted title since Colin Montgomerie did the trick in 1999, MacIntyre birdied the 18th after hitting a 3-wood from 212 yards to around three feet.

That gave him a closing 66 and 14-under-par total, but, rising to the challenge, McIlroy produced an “unbelievable finish” - he came home in four under to sign off with a 68 - to land his first win on Scottish soil.

Level with overnight leader McIlroy playing the last, the Oban man, having got lucky when his drive avoided some nasty-looking rough as it ended up on a spectator walkway, hit a sensational 3-wood from 212 yards to around three feet.

Bob MacIntyre celebrates after holing a birdie putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

Knowing how important it was, MacIntyre stepped away from his birdie putt before composing himself and confidently knocking it in for a closing 64 and a 14-under-par total.

He was overcome with emotion as he made his way to the recorder’s area to sign for his score before spending nervous wait with his caddie Greg Milne and manager Iain Stoddart in a players’ lounge at the back of the practice area.

As they watched on TV, McIlroy made up for the disappointment of not making a birdie at the par-5 16th by hitting a superb tee shot to four-and-a-half feet and rolling it in for a 2 to move level with MacIntyre. After taking a bit of time to size up the closing tee shot, McIlroy found the fairway and hit a low 2-iron stinger for his second to just under 11 feet and, despite a lengthy wait, in went the putt for a sweet win.

MacIntyre started the day five shots off the lead but had talked on Saturday about how he was up for a “scrap” in the windy conditions that had prompted the tee times to be moved forward.

Playing four games ahead of the final group, he picked up his first shot of the day by getting up and down from just off the green at the par-5 third before thrilling the fans in the stands around the signature hole – the short sixth – by knocking his tee shot there to five feet.

A little while afterwards, McIlroy also raised a big cheer at the same hole by converting an 11-footer to save par, having just dropped a shot at the previous hole after three-putting from long distance.

Hatton, a two-time Dunhill Links winner, had emerged as McIlroy’s main challenger after going out in31 to move to 12-under-par before MacIntyre catapulted himself into the frame by starting for home with an eagle. Luck was on his side as his second shot at the tenth kicked down off the high bank on the right of the green and ended up five feet away.

Moving him to 12-under, he was suddenly just one off the lead before soon being in a share of top spot after McIlroy dropped a shot with another three-putt at the eighth.

Hatton then birdied the 12th from seven feet to get his nose in front and both him and MacIntyre were handed a boost as a pulled tee shot from McIlroy at the tenth - a tough short hole without any wind - to run up his second successive bogey.

Also playing in the final group, Tom Kim’s hopes of improving on his third-place finish 12 months earlier had also been dented by a run of three straight bogeys to finish the front nine.

The par-4 13th may be the most picturesque hole on the Tom Doak-designed course, but it wasn’t Hatton’s favourite one of the day as he three-putted it for an untimely bogey before also dropping a shot at the par-5 16th. The latter came just as MacIntyre rolled in an 11-footer for a birdie-2 at the 14th, celebrating with a big fist pump as he moved into the outright lead for the first time, much to the delight of the home fans.

They were celebrating again when the Scottish No 1 then stiffed his approach at the par-5 15th to open up a two-shot lead, with McIlroy, who’d birdied the previous hole, making a crucial par save after finding sand with his tee shot at the 12th.

MacIntyre had gone 33 holes without dropping a shot, but, after coming up short with his second shot at the 16th and then being unable to convert a seven-footer, an untimely blemish went down on his card. That, coupled with McIlroy then rolling in a 38-footer for a birdie-2 at the 14th, meant the Scot’s two-shot cushion had disappeared, but, boy, did he roll up his sleeves over the final two holes.

A tester for par was confidently converted at the short 17th before he made the most of another slice of fortune at the last, where his drive was badly sliced but ended up on a spectator walkway flanked by thick rough. From 212 yards, he went with a 3-wood and knocked it to three feet seven inches, a majestic blow in the heat of battle being greeted by shouts of joy from the fans around the green.