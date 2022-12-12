Rory McIlroy has landed a record-equalling fourth win in the Association of Golf Writers’ poll for its Golfer of the Year.

Rory McIlroy won the DP World Tour's Harry Vardon Trophy for a fourth time last month and has now emulated that feat in a poll for the Association of Golf Writers' Trophy. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

The success, which adds to previous wins in 2012, 2014 and 2015, comes on the back of the Northern Irishman becoming just the second player to be crowned as DP World Tour and PGA Tour No 1 in the same season.

"I am honoured to be recognised for the fourth time by members of the association as their AGW Golfer of the Year,” said McIlroy, who also returned to world No 1 this year.

“I have always enjoyed a great rapport with members of the AGW and the media, in general, and it’s not lost on me how beneficial their work is at spreading the word of the game of golf around the world.”

The AGW Golfer of the Year Award, first presented in 1951, is voted among the members as the best effort individually by a European-born or residing player or a European team in the preceding 12 months.

AGW chairman Martin Dempster, speaking on behalf of the members, said: “Rory McIlroy is a worthy winner once again of our prestigious award, having become just the second player to be crowned as the No 1 on both the DP World Tour and PGA Tour in the same season.

“There were lots of other strong contenders, including Matthew Fitzpatrick after his brilliant breakthrough major win in the US Open at Brookline, as well as Linn Grant, who won four times as she topped the Ladies European Tour Order of Merit.

“However, Rory comfortably came out on top in our poll, which was an indication that, in addition to how he plays the game, AGW members also appreciate his frankness, which has certainly been evident this year in particular.”

In winning the award for a fourth occasion, McIlroy joins Lee Westwood in achieving that feat after the Englishman claimed the prize in 1998, 2000, 2009 and 2020. The European Ryder Cup team has been honoured most with six wins.

