Rory McIlroy wants team triumph with dad Gerry more than solo glory in Dunhill Links

Rory McIlroy and his father Gerry share a laugh after a practice round on the Old Course at St Andrews ahead of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

The four-time major winner is teaming up with his dad Gerry in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which is a real family affair at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews on this occasion.

US Open champion Matthew Fitzpatrick is being partnered by his mum Sue, two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton has dad Jeff at his side and 2018 Ryder Cup-winning captain Thomas Bjorn is playing with son Oliver.

“If I play well and, if I have a chance to win, that’s great,” declared McIlroy, who won the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup earlier in the month and is leading the DP World Tour Rankings heading into the final few weeks of the season.

“But it's not at the forefront of my mind, put it that way. I'm here to have a good week with my dad and enjoy it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the extent that he’d swap an individual win in the event that proved the launchpad for his career when he finished third in 2007 for a team triumph? “Yeah, I would,” he added, smiling.

McIlroy, who starts out at Carnoustie in the opening round, responded to calls for a cessation of hostilities in the world of golf over Greg Norman’s Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

“I've always said I think there is a time and a place where everyone that's involved here should sit down and try to work together,” he said. “It's very hard for that to happen right now when there's two lawsuits going on.

“And I think, as well, there's a natural timeline here to let temperatures just sort of settle down a little bit and people can maybe go into those mediations with cooler heads and not be so emotional about it all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, look, I don't want a fractured game. I never have. You look at some other sports and what's happened and the game of golf is ripping itself apart right now and that's no good for anyone.