Two-time US Open champion reckons literally keeping head down is key to Masters bid

Rory McIlroy and his caddie caddie Harry Diamond pictured during last year's Masters at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Rory McIlroy has been urged to keep his head down and literally only have eyes for the manicured Augusta National turf as he makes his latest attempt to join golf’s career grand slam club by winning The Masters.

The advice was offered by two-time US Open champion Curtis Strange as he assessed McIlroy’s chances in the event’s 88th edition after missing the cut on two of his last three appearances in the season’s opening major.

Speaking on an ESPN media conference call, Strange said: “I had a chat with (top psychologist) Bob Rotella, who has been working with Rory for a number of years, this morning and I can’t believe I haven’t talked to him in the past.”

Referring to McIlroy teeing up in the Valero Texas Open, which starts in San Antonio on Thursday, he added: “He’s playing this week, yes, to sort out his game, if it needs sorting out. But, more importantly, to keep his mind off next week. I like that he is playing this week.

“Bob said the main thing for Rory next week is to stay calm and cool. He had this phrase ‘mind has to be stronger than the swing’ and I think in Rory’s case that is exactly right because he does have some baggage coming in here. He knows he could have won here a couple of times – but he knows he has the game as well.

“So do what you know how to do. Play your own game, play smart, play a little more conservative golf around Augusta and then on Sunday afternoon, if the chips fall, he’ll be in contention.

“One of the best stories I have ever heard is when Claude Harmon was the pro at Winged Foot when the US Open was there. They played a practice round with [Ben] Hogan, who said ‘Claude, you have a chance this week if you look at the grass all week long’. Meaning don’t make eye contact with friends, don’t speak to everybody.

“I think that relates to Rory next week. He’s been coming in here for so long with so much on his mind that it’s all about you next week, Rory. It’s all about what you can do, your game. I do think if Rory is coming under the radar a little bit, it could help him.”

McIlroy, who has been trying since 2015 to become just the sixth player to win all four majors, made a successful defence of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic title on the DP World Tour in January but has failed to fire on all cylinders on the PGA Tour since then.

Speaking on the same ESPN call, Andy North, another two-time US Open winner, said: “I happened to walk with Rory the last three rounds in The Players (at Sawgrass last month, when the Northern Irishman opened with a 65 to share the lead but then ended up in a tie for 19th behind world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

“His iron play this year has not been anywhere near his standard. He a great day with his irons on Thursday that week and he thought he’d kind of got over the hump after struggling all year long with it.

“That’s concerning to me and I think that’s one of the reasons he’s playing this week - he wants to see if what he’s been working on the last couple of weeks is what he wants to do. To win at Augusta, if you look at the winners, everybody talks about putting and driving length and all that kind of stuff. Who hits the most greens has a great chance to win.

“If you go back and look at Tiger’s wins, I think he was No 1 in greens every one of those years. You look at a guy like Scottie Scheffler, who is such a good iron player that you can’t imagine him not having a great chance to win at Augusta.