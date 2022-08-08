Rory McIlroy to tee up with dad Gerry in Alfred Dunhill Links

Rory McIlroy shares a laugh with dad Gerry during their last appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2019.

It will be the four-time major winner’s first appearance in the event since 2019, when he came close to winning the team event with dad Gerry.

They will be joining forces again at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns on 29 September-2 October.

“I’m really looking forward to playing,” said McIlroy, who has been a good supporter of the event since he finished third in 2007 in just his second start as a professional.

“It’s one of the most long-standing events on the DP World Tour and one I really enjoy, especially when I partner with my dad.”

Team McIlroy came within a whisker of winning in 2019, when they were beaten on countback by Tommy Fleetwood and Ogden Phipps.

“I’ll be taking the team championship just as seriously as the professional event and it would be a special experience if we could win together,” he added, having come agonisingly close to tasting success in the 150th Open at St Andrews last month.

McIlroy had already confirmed he’s heading to the UK for next month’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, where he’s set to be joined by Jon Rahm.

On adding a second event on the DP World Tour schedule following the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup PlayOffs, he said: “The support I’ve had from the Scottish and visiting fans has always been fantastic.