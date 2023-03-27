Rory McIlroy took a “ton of positives” from the final WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play despite having to settle for third place as the title fell to Sam Burns in Texas,

Rory McIlroy hands his putter to caddie Harry Diamond during the final day of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Picture: Mike Mulholland/Getty Images.

McIlroy lost to Cameron Young at the 19th in the semi-finals at Austin Country Club before beating world No 1 and defending champion Scottie Scheffler 2&1 in the consolation match.

In the final, Burns hammered Young 6&5 to land the biggest win of his career and a fifth PGA Tour triumph in just 121 starts.

While “disappointed” not to make it through to the title decider, McIlroy was delighted with his week’s work overall.

“Yeah, a ton of positives to take away,” said the four-time major winner. “If you had told me that I would make it to the Sunday of the match play last week, I would have taken that.”

McIlroy now heads to Augusta National, where a first Masters win would see him join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to achieve a career grand slam.

“I feel a lot better about things now compared to this time a couple weeks ago after The Players Championship,” he said of missing the cut at TPC Sawgrass.

“Yeah, all eyes on Augusta and just making sure that the game's ready. But everything feels in really good order, just work on some things that I know that I'll need for that week and just make sure I'm ready and rested.

“I'm going to maybe go up there for a day and mess around. I was already up there last week. Don't think there's any harm in going up again.

“I think my game's in really good shape, so just keep it ticking over and work on the shots that I need for Augusta National and away we go.”