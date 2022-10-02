Rory McIlroy set to give it 'another try' in Dunhill Links team title quest

Rory McIlroy chats with his dad Gerry during the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

After starting the final day eight shots off the pace, the world No 2 briefly shared the lead in the individual event as he reeled off five successive 3s around the turn at St Andrews before having to settle for a share of fourth spot behind Kiwi Ryan Fox.

The McIlroys - he was partnered by his dad Gerry - also gave it a good run in the team event as they finished in the top ten behind Callum Shinkwin and his amateur partner, Alex Acquavella.

“It was a really good effort for us to make the cut and get another round at the Old Course,” said McIlroy. “We’ve played eight times in this event and made the cut seven times. That’s a pretty good record.

“We thought this might be our last one, but I think after this we’ll have to give it another try next year.”

McIlroy, who finished third behind Cameron Smith in the 150th Open at St Andrews in July, didn’t have any complaints about narrowly missing out for a second time this season on the Fife coast.

“I’m playing really well, which I keep saying,” he declared after a closing 66. “I started today eight shots back. All I was thinking about was a top-ten and finishing the week on a positive.