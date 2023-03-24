Rory McIlroy produced the shot of the day at the 18th as he went close to making an albatross on his way to securing a second successive victory on day two of the 2023 WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play in Texas.

Rory McIlroy walks across the first green during day two of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club in Texas. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

Leading his opponent Denny McCarthy by one hole with just the par-four last to play, McIlroy drove the green, with his ball finishing up around four feet from the hole for a tap-in eagle.

"It was good,” said the world No 3 of his finish. “I didn't think that I could get it on the green, then I was walking up there and was told that it flew on the green.

"I played really well. Denny got off to a really good start and was three up early and then I just played really well, played really solid - didn't make a bogey today and made some birdies when I needed to. Thankfully, I was able to win the match."

The four-time major champion will meet Keegan Bradley on Friday at Austin Country Club to decide who progresses to the knockout phase after the American saw off Scott Stallings 6&5 in the day's final match.

World No 1 defending champion Scottie Scheffler won six holes without reply as he came from behind to secure a comfortable 5&4 win over Alex Noren and claim his second point.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick picked up his first point of the week with a hard-fought 2&1 victory over Min Woo Lee. The US Open champion now needs to win his match against Sahith Theegala on Friday and hope J. J. Spaun takes nothing from his meeting with Lee if he is to advance.

Jon Rahm stormed to a 4&3 victory over Keith Mitchell to pick up his first point and keep his hopes of progressing alive.

The world No 2 bounced back from Wednesday's 2&1 defeat to Rickie Fowler in style, going in front at the very first hole before pulling well clear of American Mitchell on the back nine by winning three successive holes from the 11th.

Billy Horschel, who won this event in 2021, tops the Pool on 1.5 points ahead of his heavyweight clash with Rahm on Friday at the 64-man match play event in Austin.

Séamus Power holed a clutch birdie putt at the 18th to secure a one-hole victory over Adam Hadwin which saw him avoid elimination. Irishman Power produced late fireworks , winning two of the last three holes to turn a one-hole deficit into a narrow victory.

There were also victories for Sam Burns, Jason Day, Harris English, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Lucas Herbert, Max Homa, Mackenzie Hughes, Si Woo Kim, Kurt Kitayama, Taylor Montgomery, J. T. Poston, Andrew Putnam, Davis Riley, Xander Schauffele, Justin Suh, David Thompson, Cameron Young.