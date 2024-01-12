World No 2 leads by two shots at halfway stage in his first start in 2024

Rory McIlroy acknowledges the crowd after putting out on the 18th green on day two of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Golf and Yacht Club. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images.

If Rory McIlroy is to get back to winning ways in majors this year, he’ll have to overcome moments of adversity. Albeit under no real pressure, the Northern Irishman was understandably pleased, therefore, about how he recovered from his first setback in 2024.

On the back of his sparkling first-day 62 in the DP World Tour’s inaugural Dubai Invitational, McIlroy picked up two shots in the opening four holes in the second circuit and, leading by four shots, was in cruise control when he arrived on the tee at the par-3 eighth at Dubai Creek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the second day running, Scot Calum Hill had already taken a double bogey there and, after putting two balls in the water guarding the left of the green, it cost the world No 2 a quadruple-bogey 7. He briefly lost the lead but was back in pole position at the halfway stage.

Thanks to birdies at the tenth, 13th and 16th, McIlroy salvaged a 70 to sit on ten-under-par, two shots ahead of Dane Jeff Winther after his joint-best-of-the-day 66 and Germany’s Yannik Paul (70).

Tommy Fleetwood, who picked up three shots in his last six holes to sign for a 69, is in a group on seven under, but, having been impressive for all but one hole so far, McIlroy is on course to launch his bid for a sixth Race to Dubai title on a winning note.

“Yeah, if I look at the other 17 holes I played, I played very well again,” the four-time major winner told Sky Sports Golf. “Hit some good iron shots and played not too dis-similarly to the way I played yesterday, when I maybe holed a few more putts. But the conditions were getting a little tricker - wind was up and greens were firm.

“I had a couple of miscues on the eighth hole and I felt I did well to get my head back into it and play some solid golf on the way in. Everyone seemed to find it a bit more difficult today than yesterday, so it’s nice to go into the weekend still holding the lead.”

Dubai-based Ewen Ferguson signed for a bogey-free 68 to be leading Scot on five under, four shots ahead of newly-wed Grant Forrest after he shot the same second-day score.

“It’s nice, isn’t it, just playing in a limited field with no cut,” said Ferguson of the 2024 calendar campaign starting with a 60-player pro line up. “It’s quite a good way to break yourself back into competition. It’s been a bit of a fun week at the same time as it obviously being a serious event. It’s good to get a free rip at it and see what happens.”

McIlroy, meanwhile, responded to the announcement on Thursday that Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, is leaving the post to return to Canada to become president and CEO of Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd, with Guy Kinnings set to step up from his current role as deputy at the Wentworth-based organisation in early April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referring to Pelley, he said: “I think the job he’s going to is one that he’s probably wanted for a long, long time being from Canada, especially Toronto, and being able to run two major sports in Toronto - the hockey team and the basketball team - is a wonderful opportunity for Keith and I’m happy for him in that regard.