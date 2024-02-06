Northern Irishman heading back to East Lothian venue after ‘memorable week’ last summer

Rory McIlroy poses with the Genesis Scottish Open trophy after his dramatic win at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian last July. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Rory McIlroy, the world No 2, has officially confirmed he’ll be back in East Lothian this summer to defend his Genesis Scottish Open title at The Renaissance Club.

The Northern Irishman produced a spectacular birdie-birdie finish at the same venue last July to land his first career victory on Scottish soil, pipping home player Bob MacIntyre in a dramatic end to the Rolex Series event.

McIlroy had already intimated to The Scotsman in November that he planned to defend his crown in the DP World Tour/PGA Tour co-sanctioned event on Scotland’s Golf Coast and his decision has now been officially announced by the tournament organisers.

“It was special to win the Genesis Scottish Open for the first time last season,” admitted McIlroy. “Winning a national open is always notable, and to do it in the home of golf, with such great support from the Scottish fans, made it a memorable week.”

This year’s Genesis Scottish Open on 11-14 July will mark the start of a new Closing Swing on the DP World Tour, with McIlroy, helped by a record fourth Hero Dubai Desert Classic win last month, already out in front in the Race to Dubai as he bids to land that title for a sixth time.

“I think it worked well going into The Open,” said McIlroy of making his Scottish Open return last year after deciding to sit out the 2022 edition. “It’s not like it’s just a warm-up event. It’s a big event in its own right, but I think I have definitely come to the realisation that I play better when I play my way into the majors.

“So, regardless of the golf course and what I think of it (having admitted he’s not the biggest fan of The Renaissance Club course), I can suck it up for a week as I’m a big boy and hit the shots. I’ve won on a few golf courses that I haven’t been particularly keen on or didn’t think fitted my eye or suited me that well.”

Bidding to become the first home winner since Colin Montgomerie in 1999, MacIntyre produced a wonder shot to set up a closing birdie for a stunning final-day 64 in windy conditions and post the clubhouse target of 14-under-par.

“That was my shot of the year and the shot of the year was Rory’s 2-iron,” said the Oban man, smiling, of the blow that ended up denying him after McIlroy had already made a 2 at the tough 17th.

Also speaking at last year’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy admitted it had been a sweet success in Scotland. “It was great,” he said. “I think as well in the conditions I did it. You know, they were really tough conditions that Sunday. The wind was pumping and those two iron shots I hit in 17 and 18 were two of the best I can remember, so it was a nice way to finish it off.”

As for that second shot into the par-4 18th, he admitted it was something special. “Yeah, it’s definitely in the top ten. And it could be in the top five,” declared the four-time major winner. “There’s probably been shots I’ve hit that have been more meaningful or consequential or in bigger tournaments. But, in terms of just like the pure quality of the shot, I don’t think I’ve hit one as good as that.

“It was a perfect 3-iron, but I didn’t have a 3-iron in the bag. So I was either trying to turn a 4-iron into a 3-iron or a 2-iron into a 3-iron. I was over the 4-iron first but I just couldn’t see how it was going to get over the false front of the green. So I went from hitting a big slinging draw to hitting a little cut with the 2-iron. Nice to have options and it was proper shot-making.”