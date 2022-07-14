Rory McIlroy off to 'fantastic start at St Andrews in 'fiddliest' Open test he's faced

American Cameron Young set the pace in the 150th Open with a polished eight-under-par 64 on the Old Course at St Andrews, but he’s got McIlroy breathing down his neck.

The Northern Irishman had been due to defend the Claret Jug here seven years ago only to be ruled out after suffering an untimely ankle injury in a football kickabout.

Due to a combination of the R&A wanting to host this milestone edition at St Andrews and it then being pushed back by 12 months because of the Covid pandemic, he’s had to be patient for another chance here.

Rory McIlroy and his caddie Harry Diamond walk on the second hole during day one of The 150th Open at St Andrews. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

Now that it’s finally come around, McIlroy has found himself in the “fiddliest Open that I’ve played” due to the Fife venue being firm and fast thanks to Mother Nature’s hand in the build up.

By his own admission, McIlroy has struggled a bit with that type of test in the past, but, on the evidence of his opening day’s work, maybe not any more.

“Yeah, fantastic start,” said the 33-year-old of an effort that contained seven birdies, including three on the spin on the front nine, and a solitary dropped shot caused by “trying to be a little bit too cute” at the 13th.

“Just sort of what you hope will happen when you're starting off your week. I did everything that you're supposed to do around St Andrews. I birdied the holes that are birdieable.

“And I made pars at the holes where you're sort of looking to make a par and move to the next tee. And didn't really put myself out of position too much.”

This is McIlroy’s 13th appearance in the game’s oldest major, but his description of this week’s test had American golf writers furiously checking to see what he’d meant by “fiddliest”.

“It's the only way I can really describe it,” he added. “It's just really fiddly out there. Carnoustie was firm in 2018 and the 18th fairway was like a runaway, but it wasn't like this.

“It’s around the greens here and just all the slopes and undulations and everything. I think as the tournament progresses, you're going to get some funny bounces and it's going to test your patience at times.

“And fiddly hasn't really been my forte over the years, but I'm hopefully going to make it my forte this week.”

It’s just under eight years since McIlroy landed the most recent of his four major victories. This is the third major in a row, though, that he’s burst out of the blocks in the game’s showpiece events and he’s determined to kick on this time.

“I need to go out tomorrow and back up what I just did today,” he declared. “I think that's important to do.

“I've seen the golf course now in tournament play and tournament conditions - it’s not going to change that much, I don’t think between today and tomorrow - and know what to expect. Tomorrow's an important one, just to go out and back up what I've done today.”