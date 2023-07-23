His major drought has now stretched to a decade, but Rory McIlroy is more interested for the time being on other numerical targets than adding to his four titles in golf’s marquee events.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after missing a putt in the final round of the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool. Picture: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images.

“I don't think that way,” replied the Northern Irishman to being asked if he felt a negative vibe about now going into his tenth year without a major after coming up short again in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool, where he’d triumphed in 2014.

“I think about trying to go and win a fourth FedExCup here in a couple weeks' time, go try and win a fifth Race to Dubai, go and win a fifth Ryder Cup. I just keep looking forward.”

In the final two rounds at the Hoylake venue, McIlroy got off to promising starts in his bid to chase down American Brian Harman but, on both occasions, his day sort of fizzled out.

“Solid performance,” he said of ending up in a tie for fifth after signing off with a three-under 68 after opening efforts of 71-70-69. “Improved on my score every day.

“Yeah, I missed a few putts yesterday. Felt like I putted a bit better today. It was just hard. I needed to go out and shoot something 63, 64-ish, but really hard to do that in those conditions. I got off to a really good start, but it's just hard to keep that going, as you can see from the leaderboard no one is really going that low.”

The final round was played in miserable wet weather and little wind, especially for the later groups. “Just tricky conditions out there, and very reluctant to hit the driver because the club face gets wet and the ball could go anywhere,” added the newly-crowned Genesis Scottish Open champion. “Sort of had to lay back off tees and try to play as conservatively and as smart as possible. Yeah, overall solid performance, not spectacular, but a lot of optimism going into the rest of the year.”

Having been in contention in this event at St Andrews 12 months ago then the US Open in Los Angeles last month, McIlroy has certainly been knocking at the door in his bid to return to winning ways in the majors.

“Yeah, I think a little bit of both,” he replied to being asked if that accumulated to being a bit frustrating but, at the same time, gave him a platform to be a winner in the events that matter most in the near future.

“Over the last two years would I have loved to have picked one of those off that I finished up there? Absolutely. But every time I tee it up or most times I tee it up, I'm right there,” said the 34-year-old.