Rory McIlroy lifts lid on rules incident at The Players after Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth have say

After a recent drop in TV ratings, the PGA Tour needed something tasty on day one of the 50th anniversary of The Players Championship. It was job done as Rory McIlroy opened with a 65 at TPC Sawgrass in Florida and also found himself embroiled in a heated discussion with his playing partners, Viktor Hovland and Jordan Spieth, over a rules incident.

On a day when a rejuvenated Martin Laird was pleased with his 70 but Bob MacIntyre was far from happy about a 74, McIlroy’s post-round interview focused more on what had happened at the par-4 seventh – his 16th hole – than a sparkling seven-under-par effort that contained a record-equalling ten birdies, six of which came on the world No 2’s opening eight holes on the Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Having already found himself being semi-questioned by Spieth about where he felt his drive had crossed a hazard line as it found water on the left of the 18th fairway, the main incident happened after McIlroy turned over his tee shot again. It definitely bounced on dry land before ending up wet but, due to a rare blindspot in terms of it being picked up by the TV cameras, the exact location of where that had been was unclear.

Bob MacIntyre tees off on the 14th hole tee during the first round of The Players Championship in Florida. Picture: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images.

McIlroy was adamant that it had been above the line and duly took the appropriate drop only to then find himself being questioned by both Hovland and Spieth as they seemed to be influenced by what fans claimed they’d seen from the other side of the fairway. “I think it was pretty close,” said Hovland in a conversation with both McIlroy and his caddie, Harry Diamond, who, in reply to something Spieth then said, asked: “Who is everybody Jordan? Who are you talking about?” It took around six minutes for a conclusion to be reached, with McIlroy playing his third shot from the spot he’d taken his drop after the arrival of a rules official on the scene.

Neither Spieth or Hovland had anything to say afterwards, leaving McIlroy to face the questions, the first of which was if the scene had been necessary and, if not, then needless. “I think Jordan was just trying to make sure that I was doing the right thing,” said the Genesis Scottish Open champion, having matched the score of the 2022 winner of that event, Xander Schauffele, in the group ahead before US Open champion Wyndham Clark made it a three-way tie for the lead late in the day.

“I was pretty sure that my ball had crossed where I was sort of dropping it. It's so hard, right, because there was no TV evidence as it’s a bit of a blindspot. I was adamant. But I think he was just trying to make sure that I was going to do the right thing. If anything, I was being conservative with it. I think at the end of the day we're all trying to protect ourselves, protect the field, as well. I wouldn't say it was needless. I think he was just trying to make sure that what happened was the right thing. I’m pretty comfortable I saw it above the red line. I think that's the most important thing.”

Had it been awkward having that sort of conversation in the glare of the golfing world? “I guess I started to doubt myself a little bit,” admitted the 2019 winner. “I was like, okay, did I actually see what I thought I saw. But I was comfortable, and I was just making sure that Jordan and Viktor were comfortable, too. I think the best view was from the tee, which was the view that we had. I did (see it bounce). It was just a matter of whether it was above the line or below, and I thought I saw it pitch above the line.”

Martin Laird pictured on his way to a two-under 70 on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass. Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

Defending his integrity as a golfer, four-time major winner McIlroy added: “I feel like I'm one of the most conscientious golfers out here, so if I feel like I've done something wrong, it'll play on my conscience for the rest of the tournament. I'm a big believer in karma and, if you do something wrong, I feel like it's going to come around and bite you at some point. I obviously don't try to do anything wrong out there and play by the rules and do the right thing. I feel like I obviously did that with those two drops.”

Laird, who tied for second in this event in 2012 before making the top ten again the following year, was pleased with his day’s work, having got it to a couple under on his front nine before feeling unlucky to see what he thought was a “great shot” at the 17th spin back into the water but escape with a bogey-4 there then, after also dropping a shot at the next hole, got it going again on the inward journey.

“I’m very happy with the score because, to be honest, I drove it terribly today,” said the four-time PGA Tour winner, who enjoyed receiving a warm welcome from his wife, Meagan, and their two young kids, Jack and Hannah, outside the recorder’s area. “Every time I had a 3-wood, I missed the fairway by about 25 yards right. This is a golf course for me where there are a lot of 3-woods, so it was a struggle off the tee. But I putted really nicely and made some nice up and downs for bogey.”

In contrast to his compatriot, MacIntyre was struggling to hide his frustration after a round that contained a solitary bogey early on. “It’s probably the easiest you could play this golf course, but I couldn’t strike a match, to be honest, as tee to green was absolutely pathetic,” said the Oban man. “It’s really frustrating when you start off the day feeling confident and everything is going well and you are thinking ‘right, let’s push into this golf tournament’ and now you are going into tomorrow just trying to make the cut. To be honest, I can’t take any positives from today other than I putted half-decent.”

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy chat on the 16th green before later becoming embroiled in a heated disucssion during the first round of The Players Championship on the Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Picture: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images.