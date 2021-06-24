Rory McIlroy joins Jon Rahm in world-class field for Scottish Open

Four-time major winner Rory McIlroy has confirmed he's playing in the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open in a fortnight's time in East Lothian. Picture: Getty Images

The Northern Irishman will be one of five players from the top ten in the world rankings to tee it up in the Rolex Series event at The Renaissance Club in East Lothian.

McIlroy, who will be making his seventh appearance in the event, joins new No 1 and recently-crowned US Open champion Jon Rahm, as well as Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Xander Schauffele in the line up.

McIlroy played in the 2019 Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club but didn’t seem impressed by how the course had been set up that week in rain-softened conditions.

It wasn’t the test he was looking for ahead of The Open at Royal Portrush the following week, but now he has decided to give it a second chance and deserves credit for that.

World No 11 Tyrrell Hatton will also look to add to his multiple Rolex Series titles when he tees it up on Scotland’s Golf Coast alongside fellow 2018 Ryder Cup stars Tommy Fleetwood, Francesco Molinari and Henrik Stenson.

Fleetwood, who lost to fellow Englishman Aaton Rai in a play-off at the same venue last year, had said earlier in the year that he probably wouldn’t be playing this year, but has changed his mind.

European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington is also on the entry list, as are his newly-appointed vice captains, Martin Kaymer and Graeme McDowell.

In addition to Thomas, Morikawa and Schauffele, a strong American contingent will also include Billy Horschel, Scottie Scheffler, Will Zalatoris and former US PGA champion Jimmy Walker.

Bob MacIntyre will head a home contingent that also currently includes Stephen Gallacher, David Law, Richie Ramsay, Scott Jamieson, David Drysdale, Grant Forrest, Marc Warren, Calum Hill and Tartan Tour star Paul O’Hara.

Connor Syme is currently first reserve, while two invitations are also still up for grabs.

A strictly limited number of tickets are on sale now for each of the four Scottish Open competition days. Tickets must be purchased in advance and will not be available on site during the tournament.

