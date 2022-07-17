Rory McIlroy insists he can win future majors after 150th Open disappointment

Rory McIlroy looks dejected on the 18th green after missing out on winning the 150th Open at St Andrews. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

The Northern Irishman started his final round as co-leader alongside Viktor Hovland, but was surpassed by an inspired Cameron Smith, who shot a stunning 64 to finish 20 under par, two shots ahead of McIlroy, who dropped to third after Cameron Young posted an eagle on 18 for a round of 65.

McIlroy had been chasing his fifth major, and his first since 2014, and was two shots clear early on, but he admitted that his putter let him down as he failed to take a number of opportunities in a bogey-free closing round of 71.

Asked to sum up his feelings, McIlory responded: "Disappointed obviously.

"I felt like I didn't do much wrong today, but I didn't do much right either. It's just one of those days where I played a really controlled round of golf. I did what I felt like I needed to just apart from capitalising on the easier holes – around the turn, 9, 12, 14. If I had made the birdies there from good positions, it probably would have been a different story.

"But, look, I got beaten by a better player this week. Twenty-under par for four rounds of golf around here is really, really impressive playing, especially to go out and shoot 64 today to get it done.

"Yeah, I'll rue a few missed sort of putts that slid by. But it's been a good week overall. I can't be too despondent because of how this year's went and this year's going. I'm playing some of the best golf I've played in a long time. So it's just a matter of keep knocking on the door, and eventually one will open."

Rather than wallow in self-pity, McIlory insists will use his performance at St Andrews, and at the US Open at Brookline earlier this year, where he finished fifth, as reason to believe he can push for further majors next year and beyond.

"I'll be okay," he stressed. "At the end of the day, it's not life or death. I'll have other chances to win the Open Championship and other chances to win majors. It's one that I feel like I let slip away, but there will be other opportunities.

"I've just got to keep putting myself in position, keep putting myself in there. And whenever you put yourself in that shining light, you're going to have to deal with setbacks and deal with failures. Today is one of those times. But I just have to dust myself off and come again and keep working hard and keep believing."

McIlroy will now take the next three weeks off before next teeing up in the FedEx St Jude Championship in Memphis in mid-August.

"I've got a bit of time to rest and recover and try to take the positives, learn from the negatives, and move on.