This one hurt, as did the last one. His putter turned cold on both occasions. But Rory McIlroy is prepared to keep picking himself up off the canvas in order to give himself chances to become a major winner again.

Rory McIlroy reacts to coming up just short in the 123rd US Open at The Los Angeles Country Club. PIcture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

As happened in last year’s 150th Open at St Andrews, McIlroy couldn’t buy a putt in the final round of the 123rd US Open as he ended up being pipped by Wyndham Clark at The Los Angeles Country Club.

It means that McIlroy finds himself returning to Royal Liverpool next month for The Open still stuck on the same total as he reached when winning his fourth major in the last edition of the Claret Jug event at the Merseyside venue in 2014.

“It is,” he replied to being asked if he finds it exhausting being asked how he deals with the disappointment of now having gone 33 consecutive majors without a victory.

“But, at the same time, when I do finally win this next major, it's going to be really, really sweet. I would go through 100 Sundays like this to get my hands on another major championship.”

The 34-year-old’s 271 total is the lowest in the history of the US Open by a player who didn’t win. The 59 greens he hit over the four days was also the most by a player who didn’t come out on top in the USGA event.

The reason he didn’t win was down to a combination of only being able to muster one birdie in the closing circuit and Clark handling by far the biggest test of his career way better than anyone expected.

“There were a couple of things that I probably would have done differently, but all in all, I played a solid round of golf,” said McIlroy, referring to a missed birdie putt at the eighth then coming up short with a wedge from 125 yards at the 14th, where he ran up a bogey-6.

“Apart from that, I did everything else the way I wanted to,” he added. “I fought to the very end. And I'm getting closer. The more I keep putting myself in these positions, sooner or later it's going to happen for me. Just got to regroup and get focused for Hoylake in a few weeks' time.”

He’s playing in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour this week before heading to The Renaissance Club for the Genesis Scottish Open the week before The Open.