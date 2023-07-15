It might not make up for St Andrews 12 months ago, but it would still be sweet. Rory McIlroy takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the Genesis Scottish Open and, as was the case in last year’s 151st Open a bit further to the north, he’s being willed to win at The Renaissance Club by the “knowledgeable” fans in golf’s cradle.

Rory McIlroy reacts after a missed putt on the 12th green during day three of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Octavio Passos/Getty Images.

“Yeah, it’s amazing,” the world No 3 said of the support he’s received over the opening three days in the $9 million Rolex Series event. “I mean, the support at St Andrews last year was nothing like I’ve ever felt before in my life. I feel very fortunate and lucky that I do get well supported anywhere I go and I’m probably going to need all the encouragement I can get tomorrow, especially with the conditions.”

He was referring to the wind being set to blow on the East Lothian coast, where it is forecast to gust up to 40mph from 10am. As a result, the tee times have been moved forward again, with the action getting underway at 6.45am and the final group, which will see McIlroy head out alongside Tom Kim and Tommy Fleetwood, getting underway at 8.57am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After three polished efforts so far – he followed opening efforts of 64 and 66 with a 67 to sit on 13-under-par – one more could deliver McIlroy’s first success on Scottish soil. “It’d be great (to win),” said the four-time major champion. “I’ve had a lot of close calls in Opens and Dunhill Links and all sorts of stuff. It’d be fantastic.

Tommy Fleetwood during the third round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club. Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

“I remember playing the Scottish Open at Loch Lomond in 2005, 18 years ago, my first Scottish Open, so it’s nice to reminisce and I’ve come a long way since then and 18 years is too long for me to not pick up a trophy in this country.”

Kim, who finished third last year, sits one behind after matching McIlroy’s third-round effort, with Fleetwood, who has a good record on this course, carding a best-of-the-day 67 to sit a shot further back along with Brian Harman. World No 1 Scottie Scheffler and Shane Lowry are also close enough on ten-under to be potential party-poopers as McIlroy chases that first tartan triumph.

That would be the perfect boost for the Northern Irishman before he turns his attention to the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool next week and there was a distinct tone of excitement in his voice as he talked about the possibility of winning in front of Scottish fans.

“They’re very knowledgeable,” he said. “They appreciate even, for example, my shot into 18, it’s a 165-yard shot but the pin is on the left up on a little plateau there. I hit it 40ft right. They know that’s a pretty good golf shot. They’re knowledgeable where maybe in other parts of the world they’d see you hit a shot from that far away and you hit it to that distance you wouldn’t get a clap because they just wouldn’t appreciate the difficulty of the shot, so it's a knowledgeable crowd, really supportive and it’s nice to play in front of them.”

Asked if he felt “romantic” about playing in the home og golf, he smiled before adding: “I take it for granted because it’s where I grew up. I played so much in Ireland, Scotland and England. I hated St Andrews the first time I played it, so not really, I think as time has gone on I’ve become more romantic and I’ve appreciated it more but probably not quite as romantic as some.”

Fleetwood is knocking at the door once again in this event, having lost out in a play-off with fellow Englishman Aaron Rai in 2020 before tying for fourth behind Xander Schauffele 12 months ago.

Playing alongside Schauffele, Fleetwood leapt up the leaderboard on the back of eight birdies, four of which came in his opening six holes before a birdie-par-birdie finish on the tough opening nine capped a splendid day’s work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Yeah, very happy,” said the former European No 1. “I thought the pins were trickier today, but that just adds to the importance of hitting the fairway and giving yourself a chance with the irons.”

As an amateur, Fleetwood won the Scottish Open Stroke-Play Championship at Murcar Links in 2009 before landing his maiden professional win in the Johnnie Walker Championship at Gleneagles a decade ago. Is another tartan triumph a possibility?

“I've played this course well, last year top five and lost in a play-off here, so clearly played well round the course so hopefully I can continue that tomorrow,” he said.

Along with most players, McIlroy included, the Englishman reckons the Tom Doak-designed course, where the event is being staged through to 2026, is improving each year. “It's got better and better,” he said. “I missed the first year, but ever since I've came it's always been a good test. This week the conditions have been great, very linksy. It's been a great place to host an event with everything logistically.”

Lowry found himself ten shots off the lead after an opening 71, but has hauled himself into contention with impressive subsequent scores of 64-65. “I'm playing my way nicely into the week,” said the 2019 Open champion. “I'm in a nice position going into tomorrow, when we are going to have some strong winds tomorrow, so it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Scheffler, who has not finished outside the top 12 all year, ran up a double-bogey 6 at the second before dragging himself back into the frame by picking up three birdies in the last four holes.