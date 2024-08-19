Four-time major winner set to make tenth appearance in DP World Tour pro-am in Scotland

Rory McIlroy vowed to give it “another try” with his dad Gerry in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and the duo’s bid to land the team title has indeed been set up.

After missing last year’s event, the McIlroys will join forces once again in this year’s edition, which takes place at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews on 3-6 October. It will be Rory’s tenth appearance in the DP World Tour event, having finished third on his debut in 1997 before adding two second-placed finishes since then, while Gerry is set to tee up for a seventh time.

On his most recent outing in 2022, McIlroy started the day eight shots off the pace before moving into a share of the lead in the individual event after reeling off five successive 3s around the turn. The four-time major winner eventually had to settle for a share of fourth spot behind Kiwi Ryan Fox while Team McIlroy also gave it a good run in the team event as they finished in the top ten.

Rory and Gerry McIlroy pictured at St Andrews during their last appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in 2022. Picture: Jan Kruger/Getty Images.

“It was a really good effort for us to make the cut and get another round at the Old Course,” said McIlroy at the time. “We’ve played eight times in this event and made the cut seven times. That’s a pretty good record. We thought this might be our last one, but I think after this we’ll have to give it another try next year.”