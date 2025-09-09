Rory McIlroy addresses US Ryder Cup own goal over t-shirt which bears striking resemblance

US merchandise appears to carry silhouette of McIlroy

Rory McIlroy seemed highly amused after it appears that Team USA made a faux pas ahead of next month’s Ryder Cup in New York.

The official Team USA merchandise for the eagerly-awaited match on Long Island looks to include a Ralph Lauren T-shirt with a silhouette of McIlroy on the front panel.

Priced at $65, it is listed on the 45th Ryder Cup merchandise website as having a “bold golfer graphic” with the words “USA Ryder Cup 2025”.

The golfer bears a striking resemblance to McIlroy, who will be making his eighth successive appearance for Europe in the biennial bout, due to his well-known post-swing pose.

The silhouette of a golfer on a US Ryder Cup t-shirt bears a striking resemblance to Rory McIlroy. | US Ryder Cup shop

The T-shirt was brought to McIlroy’s attention by Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir at Wentworth, where the Masters champion is joining ten of his Ryder Cup team-mates in this week’s $8 million BMW PGA Championship.

"Can you confirm or deny that that is a silhouette of Rory McIlroy on the T-shirt," Weir asked McIlroy, who landed his 20th DP World Tour triumph with a dramatic victory in the Amgen Irish Open at The K Club on Sunday.

"It looks more like Adam Scott than me, I think," replied the world No 2 with a wry grin. "Yeah, it looks a little similar to me, I don't know!"

Weir then pointed out that there is likely to be "loads of American fans at Bethpage with a silhouette of Rory McIlroy on their tops", to which McIlroy replied: "That's okay, that's fine. I won't mind that."

The T-shirt is part of Team USA’s Ralph Lauren collection for the match, with captain Keegan Bradley and his players being kitted out by the American clothing brand.