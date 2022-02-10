Rory Franssen reaches South African Amateur final in Joburg

Franssen, who cut his golfing teeth in Inverness but is now a member at Auchterarder, is through to Friday’s 36-hole final at Royal Johannesburg & Kensington Golf Club.

The young Scot meets Port Elizabeth’s Kyle de Beer in the title showdown as he bids to follow in the footsteps of Michael Stewart (2011), Brian Soutar (2012), Daniel Young (2015) and Craig Ross (2016).

Franssen, the world No 251, was two-under-par for 14 holes as he beat Durbanville’s Travis Procter in the quarter-finals.

Auchterarder's Rory Franssen in action during the South African Amateur Chapionship at Royal Johanneburg & Kensington Golf Club. Picture: GolfRSA

He then dug deep to hold off a late fightback from Royal Cape’s Samuel Simpson, conqueror of 2020 champion Casey Jarvis in the morning, in their last-four clash to book his spot in the final.

After a burst that included an eagle and three birdies in five holes, Franssen was three up with eight holes to play when play was briefly suspended due to inclement weather.

After the resumption, Simpson won the 15th and 17th before a Franssen birdie at the last shut the door as he secured a two-hole win.

de Beer, who failed to make the top 64 in 2021, progressed to the final with a 4&2 win over Bryanston Country Club’s Pascal Gunther.

Earlier, de Beer, an Ernie Els and Fancourt Foundation player, had knocked out leading qualifier and host club member Reece Mc Kain.