Rory Franssen closes in on South African success and what major winners will bring to Scottish Golf board - Scotsman Golf Show

South Africa has been a happy hunting ground for Scottish golfers over the past decade or so and Rory Franssen is aiming to add to that tale of success.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 10th February 2022, 6:02 pm

The Auchterarder member is through to the final of the South African Amateur Championship in Johannesburg and is bidding to join compatriots Michael Stewart, Brian Soutar, Daniel Young and Craig Ross in claiming that title.

Off the course, major winners Catriona Matthew and Paul Lawrie have been lined up to join Martin Gilbert on the Scottish Golf board.

Two of the biggest names in the Scottish game are among four nominees for non-executive directors and are set to get the thumbs up at next month’s annual meeting.

The duo are already involved in mentoring roles with the governing body and now they are set to be at the heart of key decision-making.

Our chief golf writer Martin Dempster discusses all these points with sports editor Mark Atkinson in our Scotsman Golf Show …

