Rory Franssen 'buzzing' after securing spot in $2m event at Close House

Rookie pro Rory Franssen has secured an exciting opportunity to test himself against Ryder Cup stars Lee Westwood and Ian Poulter and play for $2 million in the process.
Martin Dempster
By Martin Dempster
Published 28th Jun 2023, 07:17 BST
 Comment
Rory Franssen pictured at Close House, where he won a qualifier for The International Series England event. Picture: The International Series.Rory Franssen pictured at Close House, where he won a qualifier for The International Series England event. Picture: The International Series.
Rory Franssen pictured at Close House, where he won a qualifier for The International Series England event. Picture: The International Series.

Franssen, a winner on the Tartan Pro Tour this season, will be playing in the The International Series England event at Close House in August after winning a qualifier at the Newcastle venue.

He shot a five-under-par 66 to come out on top in a field of 144 professionals and amateurs and is now looking forward to the biggest event of his fledgling career.

“I’m absolutely buzzing,” said Franssen, who only turned professional last September after establishing himself as one of Scotland’s leading amateurs, helped by a spell at the University of Missouri.

“It’s your dream to play against these guys [Poulter and Westwood] and to be able to do that now is going to be really cool. I’m looking forward to it.

“Without support from The International Series, I would have no opportunity to play in as big an event as this, which is huge for guys like me. I am sure that everyone here today really appreciates the opportunity this event has created.”

In an event offering six spots, it was also a job done for Englishman Rhys Thompson, who landed his third win on the Tartan Pro Tour in last week’s Dundonald Links Classic.

“It was a good round,” said Thompson of securing second spot with a three-under 68. “I was bogey-free and so am really happy with the performance.”

English counterparts Luke Joy, Adam Batty, James Wilson and Will Marshall secured the other berths on two-under 69.

