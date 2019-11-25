Rory and Rickie helped Bob MacIntyre become European Tour Rookie of Year, says manager

Bob MacIntyre went from strength to strength in the second half of the European Tour season after saying yes to being in the spotlight with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler on his Scottish Open debut.

In a break from tradition, European Tour officials asked MacIntyre if he was happy to be in the same group as two of the biggest names in golf in the Aberdeen Standard Investments-sponsored event at The Renaissance Club in July.

“The tour were brilliant as they actually asked us if he wanted that draw, which was a wee break from the normal protocol,” said Iain Stoddart, MacIntyre’s manager at Edinburgh-based Bounce Sport.

“I actually wrote to (European Tour CEO) Keith Pelley afterwards and said that it had been a great thing to ask first because, whether it is a young home player in the Scottish Open or the Irish Open, it can be quite enormous to be in a group like that.

“I think it was good to give him a chance to digest it. He missed the cut by one shot along with Rickie when it was a ridiculous cut of five-under, but it definitely served him well going into The Open the next week when he was playing with Justin Thomas and “Beef” (Andrew Johnston).”

Stoddart signed up MacIntyre just over two years ago when he was still an amateur and added: “It’s been an incredible season, absolutely incredible.

“When you think there are two guys who have both won twice yet still not come out in front of him, that tells you everything about the season he’s had and how consistent he’s been.”

Pelley said MacIntyre should be “proud” of himself both as a player and a person. “That’s the thing that arguably gives you as much satisfaction,” declared Stoddart. “He’s a total joy to work with.”