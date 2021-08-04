Role reversal for Catriona Matthew in Aramco Team Series

The team captains make their picks at the Aramco Team Series draft at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande in Spain. Picture: Aramco Team Series.

English star Bronte Law jumped at the chance to select major winner Matthew for the Aramco Team Series at La Reserva Club in Sotogrande, where the duo were then paired with another Scot, Laura Murray.

Law was handed the first pick in the tournament’s draft draw and admitted it had been an “easy choice” when she learned that Matthew wasn’t a captain herself on this occasion.

“It is kind of funny,” she added of the role reversal with Matthew, who finished joint-fourth behind Annika Sorenstam in the US Senior Women’s Open in Connecticut on Sunday.

“We’ll just have fun. I have ultimate respect for Catriona and obviously we’re good friends as well, so it will be great.

“We’ve been paired with Laura Murray, too, another Scot who is really talented. My caddie’s a Scot, too, so we’ve got a little bit of Team Scotland going on! I can’t wait.”

Kylie Henry, Carly Booth and Kelsey Macdonald are all captains for the event, which starts on the Costa del Sol on Thursday.

Henry picked Hannah Burke, Booth selected compatriot Heater MacRae and Macdonald went for Carmen Alonso.

Dubai-based Scot Alison Muirhead was picked by Australian Stephanie Kyriacou while Edinburgh-based American Beth Allen is in Alison Lee’s team.

The inaugural Aramco Team Series event was won by a side led by Germany’s Olivia Cowan at Centurion Club, near St Albans, last month.

