Robbie Clyde, the project director for the 2014 Ryder Cup and current head of EventScotland, has been appointed as Scottish Golf’s new chief executive officer.

Clyde has spent 30 years working in the private and public sectors across sports, major events, tourism, international trade and manufacturing. His CV also includes roles as regional director in Western Europe for Scottish Development International and chair of Snowsport Scotland. He has been in his current role for the last five years, leading the national events agency to create, host and bid for world-class sporting events and festivals across Scotland.

Martin Gilbert, Scottish Golf’s chairman said: “Robbie is joining Scottish Golf at an exciting time for our sport and we are delighted to bring his unique and extensive experience, and leadership attributes, into golf. We feel sure his skillset will complement that of the existing executive team.”

Clyde will formally join Scottish Golf in September, with Fraser Thornton continuing in his capacity as Interim CEO until then.