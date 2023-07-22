They’ve spent the last three days in each other’s company and, impressed by him as a golfer and person, Rickie Fowler is hoping he’ll have a Ryder Cup reunion with Bob MacIntyre in Rome in September.

Bob MacIntyre watches on as Rickie Fowler gestures after teeing off on the 18th hole on day three of The 151st Open. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images for HSBC.

Having returned to both form and winning ways, Fowler is looking good in his bid to be on Zach Johnson’s side at Marco Simone Golf Club after missing out on the US win at Whistling Straits in 2021.

After finishing second behind Rory McIlroy in last week’s Genesis Scottish Open, MacIntyre moved into one of the automatic spots for Luke Donald’s European side and Fowler is hoping they are both on duty in the Italian capital.

“Yeah, I would obviously love to be a part of that team,” said the four-time Ryder Cup player. “I don't know exactly where Bob stands, but I would expect him to be there as well. I've always liked his game. I played with him a couple years ago at the Scottish. He's a great kid and solid golfer.”

Reflecting last week on being paired with Fowler and McIlroy in 2019, MacIntyre admitted he struggled to tee his ball up due to being so nervous.

Smiling as he was told about that, Fowler added: “I'd love to see him there, for the both of us. We both struggled a little bit here the first couple days and he didn't quite have it today. But I think you saw a lot from him last week.”

Fowler, who won the Scottish Open at Gullane in 2015, was speaking after he’d propelled himself up the leaderboard on the back of a third-round 67 in the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool.

The first six or so holes were played in heavy rain, but Fowler reckoned it had been a walk in the park compared to the conditions he faced in the corresponding round at Royal St George’s in 2011.

“This was well, well easier than that,” he said, smiling. “St George's in '11, I think up until like 14 or 15, raining, and was blowing hard enough where we couldn't even use an umbrella. I'm thankful it wasn't like that today. This would have been a very nice day compared to that this morning.”

In the worst of the torrential early downpours, MacIntyre started bogey-bogey when he had been looking to burst out of the blocks and was on the back foot thereafter as he signed for a two-over-par 73.

“It was horrific at the start,” he said. “It was just trying to make pars and I was making bogeys. Tee shots cost me on the first two holes, and after that I hardly ever hit a fairway. I feel I didn't hit many good shots. Yeah, just a poor round of golf.”

This is the Oban man’s fifth week of competitive action. “I'm ready for a break I'm just going to try my best tomorrow and then absolutely chill out. Just go and get the shinty stick back out and put the clubs away”