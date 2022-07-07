Richie Ramsay withdraws from Genesis Scottish Open due to illness

Home representation in the Genesis Scottish Open has been reduced to eight players after Richie Ramsay withdrew before teeing off in the first round at The Renaissance Club in Edinburgh.

By Martin Dempster
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:54 am
Updated Thursday, 7th July 2022, 8:54 am
Richie Ramsay had been due to be among eight home players in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.
Richie Ramsay had been due to be among eight home players in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

An illness was cited for the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian pulling out of his home Open, which would have been made all the more disappointing due to his attachment to the host venue for the $8 million Rolex Series event.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter

Ramsay has played in 14 Scottish Opens in total, including the last 12, and was the inaugural winner of the Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Award as the leading Scot last year.

He finished joint-15th on that occasion - his best finish in the event since tying for sixth after having a chance to win at Castle Stuart in 2016.

Ramsay’s withdrawal left Bob MacIntyre, Stephen Gallacher, Grant Forrest, Ewen Ferguson, Russell Knox, David Law, Connor Syme and Marc Warren to fly the Saltire on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

Richie RamsayGenesisEdinburghAberdonianCastle Stuart
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.