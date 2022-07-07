Richie Ramsay withdraws from Genesis Scottish Open due to illness

Richie Ramsay had been due to be among eight home players in the field for the Genesis Scottish Open in East Lothian. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

An illness was cited for the Edinburgh-based Aberdonian pulling out of his home Open, which would have been made all the more disappointing due to his attachment to the host venue for the $8 million Rolex Series event.

Ramsay has played in 14 Scottish Opens in total, including the last 12, and was the inaugural winner of the Jock MacVicar AGW Memorial Award as the leading Scot last year.

He finished joint-15th on that occasion - his best finish in the event since tying for sixth after having a chance to win at Castle Stuart in 2016.