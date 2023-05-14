Richie Ramsay was left feeling “very frustrated” despite recording his best finish of the season by far on the DP World Tour as Swede Simon Forsström landed a maiden win in the Soudal Open in Belgium.

Ramsay tied for seventh at Rinkven International Golf Club in Antwerp, admitting it was “something to build on” after being frustrated by the fact his previous best effort in the current campaign had been a tie for 38th.

However, the 39-year-old had gone into the final circuit with a fifth tour triumph in his sights after leading the stats for greens hit over the opening 54 holes on a course that he felt suited his accuracy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s a really, really positive week,” said Ramsay of an effort that saw him climb 37 spots to 111th in the Race to Dubai. “But, yeah, really frustrated as you don’t always get a chance to win and I felt this week the way I played tee to green I could have been a lot closer if I had putted even average for the field.”

Richie Ramsay tees off on the 11th hole during day four of the Soudal Open at Rinkven International Golf Club in Belgium. Picture: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images.

The Edinburgh-based Aberdonian closed with a card that contained one birdie and 17 pars, but that solitary gain at the eighth meant he couldn’t really get himself in a position to be in the mix on the back nine.

“I didn’t hit it as close as the previous days but, when I did, I just couldn’t get it in the hole,” said Ramsay, who picked up just over €47,000 for his performance. “I left four or five putts a quarter of a foot short in the jaws then I horse-shoed on 16.

“I just struggled with the pace all week and that was the disappointing thing. I looked at some stats that showed I don’t think I’ve had a positive putts gained round and I’ve finished seventh.”

Forsström, last year’s Qualifying School winner, completed a wire-to-wire win after recovering from losing the lead with six holes to play to pip compatriot Jens Dantorp thanks to picking up three late birdies.

The 34-year-old’s breakthrough win came in just his 21st start on the main tour, landing a fourth Swedish success in this event as he emulated Ove Sellberg (1990), Per Ulrik Johansson (1991) and Robert Karlsson (1999).

In just his second DP World Tour start this year, Craig Howie (71) finished in a tie for 28th on eight under, one better than Ewen Ferguson (70).

While the home fans didn’t get the home win they were hoping for as Thomas Detry’s challenge fizzled out with a closing 73, Ramsay reckoned the event had been one of the best so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The tournament as a whole has been really positive,” he declared. "I think the tour needs to take a good look at this and realise this has the potential to grow. Look at the stands and look at the people who are out. It’s also a great place to come to.”