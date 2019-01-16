Richie Ramsay ‘really impressed’ by European Tour newcomer Bob MacIntyre
Richie Ramsay likes the look of Bob MacIntyre, one of the four Scottish newcomers on the European Tour, after watching from close quarters as the 22-year-old from Oban continued to appear at home on the circuit.
Playing together in the opening round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship that saw Irishman Shane Lowry storm into a three-shot lead with a course record-equalling 10-under-par 62, the pair carded matching 70s, with MacIntyre’s encouraging effort in the UAE coming on his debut in a Rolex Series event.
1. Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship - Day One
Richie Ramsay was pleased with his start in his first outing since the Valderrama Masters last October. Picure: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images