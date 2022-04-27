Richie Ramsay ready to 'immerse' himself in golf again rather than social media

The three-time DP World Tour winner decided it was time to make changes for his return to action in the Catalunya Championship in Girona after a spell on the sidelines with a shoulder injury.

“I think just being back and having a purpose is nice because sometimes you get a little lost in what you are doing,” said Ramsay, who is among nine Scots teeing up at PGA Catalunya.

“I’ve decided to come off social media a bit and deleted a lot of apps. I just want to immerse myself in what I am doing and get more enjoyment out of it a bit more as opposed to spending too much time on my phone

“I never set out when I was younger to have likes on social media. My purpose was always to be the best I can be and I suppose it’s a case of me having to reevaluate that.

“This will be a good test to see how it has helped me, but my mind is definitely in a better place because of it.

“I’m now concentrating on stuff that matters and you feel you get more out of your day. Your mind is quieter and for golf that can only be a good thing.”

Ramsay hasn’t played since being forced to withdraw from last month’s Steyn City Championship in South Africa before getting to the first tee.

Due to a shoulder injury, Richie Ramsay's last event as the MyGolfLife Open at Pecanwood Golf & Country Club in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“I’m feeling much better,” he said. “The game is a little rusty, but I can actually swing it now and it’s actually nice to be able to practice again and, though this sounds funny, just get back to playing golf because my shoulder wasn’t in the best place.

“I’ve been here before and I’ve had a good finish here before. I like this course, I like the way it is set up this week. It’s pretty tough as the wind swirls like crazy and I don’t think you are going to see tonnes of low soring.”