Richie Ramsay and Grant Forrest in Cazoo Classic contention at Hillside

The Edinburgh-based Aberdonian sits one shot off the lead in the Cazoo Classic at Hillside, where compatriot Grant Forrest is a further stroke back.

Frenchman Julien Guerrier is the player in pole position on the Lancashire coast, but Ramsay is excited to have given himself another opportunity to claim a fourth tour title.

Earlier in the year he narrowly missed out in the Betfred British Masters hoste by Danny Willett at The Belfry.

Richie Ramsay in action during the third round of the Cazoo Classic at Hillside in Southport. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“You do think about it, and it is not something that is easy to get over,” said Ramsay, who made six birdies in a third-round 67 that moved him to 11-under, of coming unstuck at the 72nd hole on that occasion.

“But, when I look back on it now, I look at and think to myself, 99 per cent of what I did that day was really good.

“It was the one per cent that cost me, but I put myself in a position, and I have done that before in a lot of tournaments, it was just one shot.

“When you break it down it was a fraction of the overall work that you have done, so I have to take that into consideration and think positively about it.

Grant Forrest plays his second shot on the first hole at Hillside. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images.

“I made a promise to my daughter (Olivia) a few years ago that I would get her a trophy and I like to keep my promises, especially to her, so to win tomorrow would be brilliant.

“It’s trying to put that in my mind and think right, what am I doing on this tee shot, I have to hit this shot, so go and execute it, same with the next shot.

It is an old saying for one shot at a time, but it really does work, and when I have played well that is the kind of mindset that you take.”

Forrest, who signed for a 71, has found his form ahead of a title defence in the Hero Open at Fairmont St Andrews next week,

“We are still well in it,” said the Pencaitland-based player. “Made a big mistake by coming up short and running all the way back down the hill was a kick in the teeth but I made some good saves

“I didn’t hit it as well today as I did the first two days and hopefully I can play the par-5s a bit better in the final round.”

Bob MacIntyre is also in the mix heading into the last lap, having carded eight birdies in a 66, which moved him into the top 10 on eight-under.

Guerrier, who is chasing a maiden main tour win, bogeyed his first and last holes but had five birdies in between to finish the day on 12 under as players struggled in the breezy conditions.