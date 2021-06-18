Richard Bland riding on the crest of a California wave in US Open

Richard Bland waves after making birdie on the 13th hole during the second round of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines. Picture: Harry How/Getty Images.

In only his second appearance in the event and 12 years after the first one, the 48-year-old Hampshire man was the star performer on the second morning in the 121st edition at Torrey Pines, just north of San Diego.

Oozing confidence after that breakthrough success in the Betfred British Masters at The Belfry, Bland had opened the season’s third major with a one-under-par 70, setting up that solid start with a holed bunker shot.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But could he back it up as one of the early starts on day two? ‘Yes’ was the answer as Bland, who played in his first major back in 1998, produced another polished performance in a rare appearance alongside the game’s big guns.

For the second day running, he opened with a birdie and, helped by three more, was out in two-under. He then added gains at the second, fourth and sixth on his inward journey before a plugged lie in a bunker led to a bogey at the par-3 eighth.

Though he was unable to birdie the par-5 ninth, it was brilliant stuff from the world No 115 - the same position fellow oldie Phil Mickelson occupied when he became the game’s oldest major winner at 50 in last month’s US PGA Championship at Kiawah Island.

A 67 for a five-under-par total gave him the clubhouse lead on a morning when defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Dustin Johnson were all among those he eclipsed.

Playing a couple of games behind Bland, Scottish No 1 Bob MacIntyre once again showed his fighting qualities on the biggest stages to make it six cuts in six starts in majors.

Having opened with a level-par 71, MacIntyre set out on the second day just outside the top 20 before quickly finding his back against the wall as he dropped three shots in his opening five holes before spilling another one at the 17th - his eighth.

Time and time again, though, in the formative stage of his professional career, MacIntyre has shown that he’s made of stern stuff and this was yet another occasion.

The 24-year-old got down in two from long range to pick up his first birdie of the day at the par-5 18th before rolling in a five-footer for another gain at the second.

Brad Faxon and Claude Harmon Jnr are the latest Americans to express admiration for MacIntyre and it’s easy to see why as he went on to cover his last 10 holes in two-under with little room for error.

The left-hander signed for a 73 for a two-over total and will be looking to kick on over the weekend as he bids to pick up both world ranking and Ryder Cup points.

With each performance in these events, having tied for sixth in the 2019 Open then finishing 12th on his Masters debut in April, MacIntyre is showing European captain Padraig Harrington that he wouldn’t let him down at Whistling Straits in September.

A message from the Editor: