Newcastle-based Rhys Thompson returned across the board as a Tartan Pro Tour winner for the third time after landing the Dundonald Links Classic presented by Murray Capital in a play-off.

Rhys Thompson shows off the trophy after his play-off win in the Dundonald Links Classic presented by Murray Capital. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

The 27-year-old found himself seven shots off the pace after an opening two-over-par 74 at the Ayrshire venue before storming up the leaderboard with a second-round 67.

He was still five behind the leader, Greg Dalziel, heading out in the final circuit on Wednesday, but a closing 69 that was illuminated by an eagle-3 at the 14th saw him finish on six-under.

That was matched by both Dalziel (74) and Josh Crumplin (73), but it was job done again for Thompson on Paul Lawrie’s circuit thanks to a birdie-4 at the 18th in the sudden-death play-off.

“It was a nice way to win it,” said the Slaley Hall player, who picked up a cheque for £4180. “I was lucky as I had a couple for it after Greg had three-putted while Josh had to chip out from the rough, but I still managed to make birdie.”

Recalling what had happened earlier, he added: “I had an eagle at the 14th, which was a good turning point. I hit a 6-iron to 22 feet and rolled in the putt.

“I then went for the green in two at the last and it just fell short of the green in deep rough to the right and I somehow managed to not go into the ditch short of the green and my chip hit the flag, leaving me a tap in for par.”

Thompson shared the honours with Robbie Morrison in the 2021 Tartan Pro Tour Championship at Carnoustie before claiming outright victory at Leven Links last year.

“This is the best win for sure,” he said of the events now being played over 54 holes after it became an official feeder circuit for the Challenge Tour this year. “They are all very nice, but this one was definitely the most surprising and the one that required the most hard work.”

While it may be predominantly aimed at developing Scottish talent, a number of English and Irish players tee up on the circuit on a regular basis.

“It’s been incredibly helpful,” said Thompson. “I had a couple of options as I could have gone down south to play on the Clutch Tour, but the Tartan Po Tour was my choice due to it being closer to home and more cost effective.

