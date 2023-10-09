Rhys Thompson rounded off a sensational season on the Tartan Pro Tour in style by recovering from an opening 79 to win the Gleneagles Masters presented by Insights.

Rhys Thompson shows off the trophy after winning the Gleneagles Masters presented by Insights. Picture: Tartan Pro Tour

The Englishman followed that disappointing first-day effort, which, admittedly, came in tough conditions on the PGA Centenary Course, with a brace of 68s in Perthshire.

His one-under-par total was matched by Sam Locke, who posted rounds of 73-71-71, but Thompson prevailed in a sudden-death play-off to claim his fourth triumph of the season .

The success cemented Thompson’s position at the top of the Farmfoods Order of Merit, securing a card on next season’s Challenge Tour from the feeder circuit run by Paul Lawrie through his Five Star Sports Agency.

“Definitely, without a doubt,” replied Thompson of his Gleneagles glory being a nice way to end a stellar season. “The goal was to secure the Challenge Tour card and I’ve worked hard to get it, so it’s nice to have achieved it.

“My confidence grew as the season wore on. When you win one, you definitely get a boost and it was great to then claim three victories. It makes you believe you can do it and it was just a case of trying to keep doing the same thing again when I was in with a chance to win.”

Thompson ended the campaign with earnings of just under £22,000, with Kieran Cantley (£16,445) his closest challenger, followed by John Henry (£15,136) and Locke (£12,639).

“I’d played a few Tartan Pro Tour events the year before as I was playing on the EuroPro Tour and I then had to pick between the Tartan Pro Tour and Clutch Tour this year,” said the Newcastl-based player of the EuroPro Tour being disbanded at the end of last season. “I was glad I committed to the Tartan Pro Tour.

“It makes a huge difference to us lads to be able to play at such great venues. It’s run really well, too, and everyone is so supportive. They try to do the best job possible and we all owe them a huge thanks.”

His first win this season came in the Dundonald Links Masters presented by Murray Capital before adding the Downfield Masters presented by Angus Soft Fruits then the Cardrona Classic presented by Cala Homes.

“That’s a tough one,” he replied to being asked to pick out a highlight from the year, “but I think it would be getting my first win. I was playing all right leading up to that, but it was nice for things to click.”

Thompson’s year hasn’t finished yet as he’s now gearing up for the second stage of the DP World Tour Qualifying School in Spain at the beginning of next month.

“I can try to improve the category I’ve got or progress to the DP World Tour by securing my card for that,” he said of that next assignment. “I’ve got nothing to lose in that, really, as I know I am guaranteed my Challenge Tour card.