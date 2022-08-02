Renaissance Club to stage Genesis Scottish Open until 2026

The first co-sanctioned Genesis Scottish Open was staged at The Renaissance Club last month. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

The Rolex Series event was first held at the American-owned venue in 2019 and has been improved for every staging since then.

The 2022 edition, won by American Xaner Schauffele, was co-sanctioned for the first time by the DP World Tour and PGA Tour as part of a Strategic Alliance.

Sign up to our Golf newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It counted on both the DP World Tour Rankings and the FedExCup while also welcoming a new title sponsor in Genesis, the luxury automotive brand from South Korea.

Keith Pelley, DP World Tour Chief Executive, said: "The Renaissance Club has proved to be a wonderful home for Scotland’s national open over the past four years, and we are delighted to extend our stay in East Lothian through to 2026.

“Jerry Sarvadi and his team are dedicated to providing a world-class experience across the site, and it was against this backdrop that our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour came to life, with a hugely successful first co-sanctioned event, and with new title sponsor Genesis on board.

“We look forward to further celebrating our relationships with these valued partners in the coming years.”

Earlier this year The Renaissance Club engaged three-time major champion Pádraig Harrington to act as a ‘player consultant’ for the course.

The Irishman has been consulting with Tom Doak, the renowned American course designer who created the layout, over matters related to the course design going forward.

Jerry Sarvadi, The Renaissance Club’s CEO, said: “We are extremely pleased to confirm our partnership with Genesis, the DP World Tour and the PGA Tour, to host the Genesis Scottish Open for the next four years.

“As we continue these relationships, The Renaissance Club, along with our architect, Tom Doak and our player consultant Padraig Harrington, will strive to improve our golf course and our facilities to better the event experience for all participants, our members and their guests and general public spectators.

“We would like to thank the Scottish Government and the Scottish spectators for their continued support and we are looking forward to elevating the event for all participants into the future.”

The course was taken apart when Austrian Bernd Wiesberger won with a 22-under-par total in 2019.

But, in tougher conditions in an event boasting the strongest-ever field on the DP Worid Tour outside of the majors and WGCs, Schauffele’s title-securing aggregate last month was just seven-under.

This year’s event clearly ticked every box for Genesis, with Jaehoon (Jay) Chang, the company’s global head of brand, saying: “We are thrilled to continue the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club for the next four years.

“We aspire to continually elevate the tournament in the years to come, enhancing the experience for the professional golfers, caddies, golf fans and spectators at this most prestigious event in the home of golf.”