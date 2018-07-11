Renaissance Club in East Lothian to stage 2019 ASI Scottish Opens

The Renaissance Club in East Lothian has been confirmed as the venue for both the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and Ladies Scottish Open sponsored by the same company next year.

It had been widely rumoured in recent weeks that the Tom Doak-designed course had been lined up for the events, which are both being held at Gullane this month.

The stunning clubhouse at The Renaissance Club, where both the men's and women's Scottish Opens will be held next year. Picture: Ian Rutherford

The one difference next year is that instead of a fortnight apart the men’s event will be on 8-14 July, with the women’s then taking place on 5-11 August.

That’s beause the Evian Championship in France, one of the women’s majors, is moving to July next year, meaning the Scottish Ladies Open is being pushed back on the schedule.

Whether that means it will still be staged the week before the Ricoh Women’s British Open, as has been the case the past two years and this year as well, remains to be seen.

Opened in 2008, The Renaissance Club is one of the most exclusive clubs in Scotland but steps are being taken to make it fall in line with some of the venues for the Scottish Open in recent years.

For instance, the club will work with both VisitScotland and Scottish Golf to support and fund women and junior golf development initiatives and make its practice facilities available to Scottish Golf’s amateur squads during preparation for major events.

The club has also pledged to continue to support the golf tourism industry in Scotland by targeting additional visiting golfers from around the world, as well as introducing a reduced rate for Scottish Golf members through their seasonal tee time programme.

“At Aberdeen Standard Investments, we are committed to hosting our sponsored events at the best possible venues around Scotland,” said Martin Gilbert, co-chief executive of Aberdeen Standard Investments.

“The Renaissance Club is certainly one of those and we’re delighted that the Men’s and Ladies’ Scottish Opens will be showcased to both the spectators and an ever-increasing global TV audience from The Renaissance Club in 2019.

“We’re sure it’ll be a huge hit with the world’s best players and thanks must go to all those involved in making it happen.”

Sports Minister Joe FitzPatrick added: “I am pleased agreement has been reached for the Aberdeen Standard Investments Men’s and Ladies Scottish Opens to be staged at the Renaissance Club in 2019, a venue which has proven to be a great addition to one of the country’s most iconic golfing regions on Scotland’s Golf Coast.

“I’m particularly pleased with their commitment to open up the club to members of Scottish Golf-affiliated clubs, and their support for women and juniors. These initiatives fit well with the Scottish Government’s commitment to the development of golf in Scotland, particularly among women and young people, as we prepare to host The Solheim Cup in 2019.”

The current deal for the men’s Scottish Open has two years to run after this year and European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley is also “delighted” with the 2019 venue.

“The Renaissance Club has quickly built a reputation as one of the finest in a simply stunning part of Scotland,” he said.

“East Lothian proved to be a wonderful host area when Gullane first held the event in 2015, and we are looking forward to two fantastic tournaments in the area in succession this summer and again in 2019.

“Our thanks go to our partners Aberdeen Standard Investments and Visit Scotland for their vision and commitment to bringing world class events to golf fans in Scotland.”

The Renaissance Club staged an Open Final Qualifying event for the first time last week, when the course was not only in great condition but also looked stunning with long, wispy rough flanking the fairways.

“We look forward to showcasing our golf course, designed by world renowned golf course architect Tom Doak, and our other world class facilities to golfing fans from around the globe,” said founder/chief executive Jerry Sarvadi.

“The course will provide a true links challenge that will be enjoyed by the world’s golfing elite and we look forward to welcoming them and visitors from around the world to experience the stunning views at The Renaissance Club on Scotland’s Golf Coast.”

Cllr John McMillan, Provost of East Lothian, added: “I am delighted to see the return of both these events to Scotland’s Golf Coast in 2019 and for the first time to The Renaissance Club.

“I am sure that the players, organisers and spectators will receive outstanding hospitality and welcome in East Lothian and I am very much looking forward to both 2018 and 2019 being East Lothian’s Summer of Golf.”