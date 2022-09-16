Renaissance Club hosts top Scottish juniors in Madrid match

The Renaissance Club, home of the Genesis Scottish Open, is staging a match between the Scottish Junior Tour and Madrid Golf Federation this weekend. Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images.

A team representing the Scottish Junior Tour is taking on counterparts flying the flag for the Madrid Golf Federation over two days at the home of the Genesis Scottish Open.

Six of the eight home players qualified through the Scottish Junior Tour Order of Merit, with the other two - one boy and one girl - being handed a selector’s pick.

Royal Troon’s Freya Russell is among those going head-to-head with the young Spaniards, having shown her potential on numerous occasions this year.

She won the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Masters at Dundonald Links then became the first female to claim the Bobby Johnston Trophy, a mixed event held as part of the Stephen Gallacher Foundation Trophy and Vase tournaments at Castle Park.

Jade Potter, Evie McCallum and Summer Elliot are the other girls flying the Saltire on Scotland’s Golf Coast, where the home team also includes Jack Mann, Koby Buchan, Brodie Cunningham and Ewen Farquhar.

Fortrose & Rosemarkie youngsers Mann is highly-rated by Junior Tour officials while Buchan helped North East win the Scottish Boys’ Area Team Championship at Gleddoch last weekend.

“The Junior Tour has a strong connection with the Madrid Golf Federation and it is great that we are hosting them this weekend at The Renaissance Club,” said Paul Gibson.

“The Madrid team are very strong throughout their ranks, but I think we are, too.”