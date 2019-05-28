Renaissance aims to provide golf ‘festival’ for Scottish Open fans

Organisers of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open are aiming to create a “festival feel” for the event’s first visit to The Renaissance Club.

Hot on the heels of the Made in Denmark event proving a big hit with spectators due to on-course facilities, such as a bar which players walked through en route to one of the tees, similar plans have been put in place for the East Lothian tournament.

For instance, fans will be able to watch the action from an arena at the par-3 15th that will feature a Tennent’s Bar, the Skean Dhu hospitality suite and a big screen. In addition, the Edinburgh Gin Experience will overlook the par-3 third and fifth holes with stunning views of the Firth of Forth, while there will also be live music and a host of fun activities in the spectator village.

“The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, won last year by South African Brandon Stone, is renowned for attracting some of the biggest stars in golf and providing world-class entertainment on course for the tens of thousands of fans who join us,” said championship director Rory Colville.

“The event has grown every year to become an exciting option for spectators of all ages, whether they are dedicated golf fans, general sport lovers or families seeking a fun day out.

“With a host of entertainment for fans of all ages, and fantastic Scottish food and drink options across the site, we look forward to welcoming fans from Scotland and beyond for a week of great entertainment.”

l Fans can buy tickets – including official Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open hospitality packages – at www.asiscottishopen.com