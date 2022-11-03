Grant Forrest will be among the players set to benefit from a new Earnings Assurance Programme on the 2023 DP World Tour. Picture: Getty Images

Including two Scottish stops, the circuit next season will feature a minimum of 39 tournaments in 26 countries, with players competing for an overall prize fund of $144.2million.

That total is for tournaments outside the majors and WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and includes an increased bonus pool of $6million for the leading eight players on the DP World Tour Rankings through the circuit’s partnership with Rolex.

Through the new Earnings Assurance Programme , exempt players in categories 1-17 will be guaranteed minimum earnings of $150,000 if they compete in 15 or more events as part of the programme.That requirement was agreed by the DP World Tour’s Tournament Committee last week.

The record prize fund, increased bonus pool and Earnings Assurance Programme have all been made possible by the DP World Tour’s operational joint venture partnership with the PGA Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Pelley, the DP World Tour’s chief executive, said: “For us to be able to offer our members record prize funds and enhanced earning opportunities is massive, particularly when global economies are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and with the new challenge of rising inflation significantly putting pressure on costs in all facets of our business.

“Our overall prize fund for the 2023 season represents $50 million more than 2021 and also underlines the strength of our partnership with the PGA TOUR, who are working with us to drive revenue and a long-term growth plan.

“One of the many benefits we have been able to introduce because of this partnership is the new Earnings Assurance Programme, similar to what they already have on the PGA TOUR. I have always believed that it is an incredible accomplishment for any professional golfer to simply gain their playing rights on the DP World Tour and this new initiative recognises and rewards that achievement.

“Although we will never lose the magic of the meritocracy and purity of a performance-based structure, this now offers certainty of income to those players who have made it to the pinnacle of the professional game in Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Alongside the John Jacobs Bursary for the top five players who graduate to the DP World Tour from the Challenge Tour, it will provide security and a strong platform for emerging players in particular as they come through the global pathways we have created.”

The first four Rolex Series events of 2023, which include the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on 13-16 July, will carry increased prize funds of $9 million, up from $8 million, while the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai will be worth $10 million.

The second Scottish stop will be for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which takes place as usual at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews on 5-8 October - the week after the Ryder Cup in Rome.

There are date changes for several tournaments, including the Horizon Irish Open moving to September 7-10, while the Italian Open will take place from May 4-7.

Advertisement Hide Ad