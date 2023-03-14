Record entries have been received by Scottish Golf for both the Scottish Boys’ and Girls’ Open Championships next month.

At the close of entries on Monday, a total of 241 players had registered for the boys’ event, which is taking place at Lundin Golf Club.

And, for the girls’ event across the other side of the Firth of Forth at Longniddry, the final figure was 180.

The boys’ entry is seven more than last year while the girls’ number is up by 14 players.

Longniddry Golf Club is staging the Scottish Girls' Open for the fist time next month. Picture: Scottish Golf/Nick Mailer.

Toni Ffinch, Scottish Golf’s senior events manager, said: “I am really pleased we are seeing record entries for these two events, with a wide range of participants from across Europe.

“It’s a testament to the challenge of the courses and the attraction of Scottish Championships, especially for the Girls’ event, which is in its relative infancy at only seven years old.”

England’s Dylaw Shaw-Radford won the 2022 Scottish Boys’ Open in challenging conditions at Murcar Links while the girls’ title also fell to an English player, Rachel Gourlay, at Irvine last year.

Both events take place from 12-14 April and players will find out if they have made the field once a ballot has been conducted.

Lundin last hosted the Scottish Boys’ Championship in 1974, when Peebles player Paul Gallagher landed the title.