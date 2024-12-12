R&A unveils new policy for transgender golfers in elite and scratch level competitions

The R&A has introduced new rules to determine the eligibility of transgender athletes to compete in its professional and elite amateur championships.

The sport’s governing body, based in the Home of Golf in St Andrews, has introduced its fair competition policy after extensive consultation.

From the start of next year, a golfer entering female professional and elite amateur championships organised by the R&A must have been female at birth or transitioned to female before the onset of male puberty to be eligible to compete. Players assigned male at birth and who have experienced male puberty are ineligible to compete in these events, but can enter male professional and elite amateur championships organised by the association.

These requirements will not apply at a recreational level where the sport supports inclusivity through the World Handicap System, which enables golfers worldwide to play and compete together on a fair and equitable basis regardless of age, ability, background or gender.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A and Secretary of The Royal and Ancient Golf Club (Pic: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The policy has been developed following extensive consultation over the last year with medical and scientific experts who have reviewed the best available research on transgender participation in high performance sport. The evidence shows that golf is a gender-affected sport in which male puberty confers a performance advantage.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive, said, “We have carefully reviewed the best available medical and scientific advice relating to participation in elite and scratch level golf competitions by transgender athletes and decided that updating our entry conditions to preserve fairness in our female professional and elite amateur championships is the right thing to do.

“While we believe that golf should be open to all and are committed to developing the sport, we recognise that we have a duty to ensure that in our elite competitions players can compete fairly and equally.”

