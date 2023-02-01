The R&A has launched The G4D Open, an exciting new event for golfers with disabilities.

Brendan Lawlor of Ireland in action during the recent G4D Event at Abu Dhabi Golf Club. Picture: Oisin Keniry/Getty Images.

It will be staged in partnership with the DP World Tour and its inaugural playing contested by up to 80 players over the Duchess course at Woburn from 10-12 May.

EDGA, formerly the European Disabled Golf Association, has been involved in the development of the championship and will continue to support in an advisory role.

Martin Slumbers, The R&A’s CEO, said, “We have established The G4D Open to provide a world-class stage for the very best golfers with disabilities to compete against each other and realise their ambitions at an elite level of the sport.

“The World Health Organization states that 1 in 6 people has a disability and so we want to show that golf is open to everyone regardless of ability. We can do this by celebrating the exceptional skills of golfers who as role models will inspire more men, women and young people to take up the sport through their achievements on the course.

“We are grateful for the guidance offered by EDGA in creating this championship and look forward to working with the DP World Tour to stage the inaugural event at Woburn, as well as seeing who emerges from the field to write their name in the history books as the first ever champion of The G4D Open.”

Eligible amateur and professional golfers, including men and women, playing in The G4D Open will contest a 54-hole stroke-play gross competition to determine an overall winner.

The new event was welcomed by Brendan Lawlor, who became the first golfer with a disability to compete on the DP World Tour in 2020. “It’s unbelievable. It’s great news for golf and hopefully more history will be created that week,” he said. It’s not just about competing in the event and winning, it’s also about etching your name in the history books.