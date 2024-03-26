St Andrews-based governing body aims to make golf ‘more accessible and appealing’

R&A launches new global streaming service as part of One Club
A new global streaming service has been launched by The R&A as part of the St Andrews-based governing body aiming to make golf “more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds”.
R&A TV, which is being powered by Endeavour Streaming, is being offered through One Club, which is free to join and provides members with a comprehensive array of year-round benefits, rewards, exclusive content and unique access to The Open, AIG Women's Open and other R&A championships.
“We want golf to be more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, “One Club helps to achieve this by bringing fans and golfers closer to the sport they love, whether that is through the excitement and drama of our major championships or the enjoyment they derive from playing the sport year-round.”
Through R&A TV, One Club members will enjoy exclusive live and non-live golf coverage, as well as original golf lifestyle content. Enhanced viewing features, including multi-view and live event replays, will allow viewers to experience more golf content than ever before, according to The R&A.
Referring to the initiative’s exclusive marketing partner, Armit added: “We are working closely with Mastercard and other partners to provide them with compelling reasons to immerse themselves in the sport by offering a unique collection of benefits and rewards that enhance their experience of golf and make them feel more connected to it. We believe that this is crucial to inspiring broader interest in the sport and fueling future growth.”
