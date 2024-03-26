St Andrews-based governing body aims to make golf ‘more accessible and appealing’

The R&A is aiming to use One Club to make golf “more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds”. Picture: The R&A

A new global streaming service has been launched by The R&A as part of the St Andrews-based governing body aiming to make golf “more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds”.

R&A TV, which is being powered by Endeavour Streaming, is being offered through One Club, which is free to join and provides members with a comprehensive array of year-round benefits, rewards, exclusive content and unique access to The Open, AIG Women's Open and other R&A championships.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Golf newsletter , get the latest news and reviews from our specialist arts writers Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We want golf to be more accessible and appealing for people of all ages and backgrounds,” said Neil Armit, Chief Commercial Officer at The R&A, “One Club helps to achieve this by bringing fans and golfers closer to the sport they love, whether that is through the excitement and drama of our major championships or the enjoyment they derive from playing the sport year-round.”

Through R&A TV, One Club members will enjoy exclusive live and non-live golf coverage, as well as original golf lifestyle content. Enhanced viewing features, including multi-view and live event replays, will allow viewers to experience more golf content than ever before, according to The R&A.